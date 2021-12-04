36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,500 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the October 31st total of 137,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

NASDAQ KRKR traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 453,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,890. 36Kr has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $1.96.

Get 36Kr alerts:

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 36Kr in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRKR. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 36Kr in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of 36Kr in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of 36Kr in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc offers content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for 36Kr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 36Kr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.