Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.11.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Datto from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Datto from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on Datto in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Datto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Datto alerts:

In other Datto news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total transaction of $96,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adrian T. Dillon bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.04 per share, with a total value of $240,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,045. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Datto by 67.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Datto by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Datto by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Datto by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Datto by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

MSP stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.72. 267,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,062. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 107.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.51. Datto has a one year low of $21.98 and a one year high of $30.42.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The investment management company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $157.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.03 million. Datto had a return on equity of 2.30% and a net margin of 6.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Datto will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Datto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.