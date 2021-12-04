SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) Receives $23.95 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of SelectQuote, Inc. (NYSE:SLQT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.95.

SLQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SelectQuote in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SelectQuote from $39.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of SelectQuote from $27.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. TheStreet cut shares of SelectQuote from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of SelectQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of NYSE:SLQT traded down $0.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.82. 2,229,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,169,393. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. SelectQuote has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

SelectQuote (NYSE:SLQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. SelectQuote had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SelectQuote will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald L. Hawks III purchased 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $119,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SelectQuote by 0.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in SelectQuote by 3.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in SelectQuote by 23.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in SelectQuote by 4.0% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in SelectQuote by 10.1% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SelectQuote

Founded in 1985, SelectQuote (NYSE: SLQT) provides solutions that help consumers protect their most valuable assets: their families, health and property. The company pioneered the direct-to-consumer model of providing unbiased comparisons from multiple, highly-rated insurance companies allowing consumers to choose the policy and terms that best meet their unique needs.

