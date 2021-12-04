TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTI. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE FTI traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $5.93. The company had a trading volume of 5,252,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,035,592. TechnipFMC has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.13.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

