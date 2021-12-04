Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) released its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

TD traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $74.43. 2,001,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,700,845. The company has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $75.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.73 and its 200-day moving average is $69.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Fundamental Research upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.93.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.