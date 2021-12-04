North Star Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,681 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 342,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,681 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for approximately 1.4% of North Star Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $24,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after buying an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 322.5% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after buying an additional 15,981 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.2% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 22,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $78.47 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $48.89 and a twelve month high of $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.06.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.08% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $980,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $2,013,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,240,021 shares of company stock valued at $100,025,781 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.72.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.