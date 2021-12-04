North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 438 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

PFE opened at $54.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $304.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average is $43.90. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $55.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

