Primecoin (XPM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.68 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0693 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and approximately $5,242.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Primecoin has traded 77.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Primecoin alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 38,710,114 coins. Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Primecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “XPMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Primecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Primecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.