Vega Protocol (VEGA) Price Down 31.6% This Week

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded down 21.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $56.98 million and approximately $8.07 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded down 31.6% against the dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $7.98 or 0.00016638 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Vega Protocol

Vega Protocol (CRYPTO:VEGA) is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 7,136,308 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vega Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vega Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

