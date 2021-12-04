TERA Hits One Day Volume of $122,437.00 (TERA)

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. TERA has a market cap of $2.53 million and approximately $122,437.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, TERA has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TERA Coin Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. TERA’s official website is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TERA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TERA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TERA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

