RMB Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,513 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 239,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for 1.7% of RMB Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $50,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DG. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of DG opened at $222.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $173.50 and a one year high of $239.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.49.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 16.45%.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, OTR Global cut Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.25.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.