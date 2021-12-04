Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $58 million-$59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.88 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

Intapp stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.87. The stock had a trading volume of 100,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,687. Intapp has a 1 year low of $22.50 and a 1 year high of $40.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.31. Equities analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INTA shares. Raymond James increased their target price on Intapp from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter worth about $659,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intapp by 1,573.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter worth about $142,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Intapp in the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

