Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP) to post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZIOPHARM Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the highest is ($0.07). ZIOPHARM Oncology posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ZIOPHARM Oncology.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several research firms have commented on ZIOP. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $7.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.06.

In other news, Director Jaime Vieser acquired 100,000 shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $191,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZIOP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology during the third quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 165.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 980,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 611,695 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,935,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,822,000 after purchasing an additional 543,534 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 122.1% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 539,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology by 55.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,462,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 522,287 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZIOP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.22. 3,187,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,509,708. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The stock has a market cap of $263.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 3.43.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of immuno-oncology platforms that leverage cell- and gene-based therapies to treat patients with cancer. Its pipeline includes Sleeping Beauty TCR-T Targeting neoantigens; Ad-RTS-hlL-12 + veledimex; and Sleeping Beauty CAR-T.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.