Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Boosts Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 44.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 18,130 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $2,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,481,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,876 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,792,000 after acquiring an additional 313,279 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 92.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,654,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,117 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 95.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,635,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,598,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,481,000 after acquiring an additional 63,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $242,885.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory L. Waters purchased 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.26 per share, for a total transaction of $769,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,000.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $64.05 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.15 and a fifty-two week high of $65.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 41.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on ON Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.59.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

