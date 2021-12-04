IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Position Reduced by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 21.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $14,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,226,006,000 after buying an additional 437,365 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,629,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,234,000 after buying an additional 134,322 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,634,000 after buying an additional 84,946 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,781,000 after buying an additional 85,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,113,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,398,000 after buying an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total transaction of $3,976,688.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $586.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $629.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $637.19. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $447.82 and a 52 week high of $706.95. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

