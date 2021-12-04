$147.05 Million in Sales Expected for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) to post sales of $147.05 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $136.10 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust reported sales of $196.53 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $517.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $507.00 million to $528.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $567.15 million, with estimates ranging from $541.30 million to $593.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.98). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 26.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PMT. B. Riley began coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $20.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.86. The company had a trading volume of 948,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 848,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.11. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $16.86 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 142.43%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 4,796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $97,502.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1,662.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

