Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Short Interest Up 28.4% in November

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 247,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Lightbridge stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 240,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. Lightbridge has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $57.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 3.45.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTBR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,267 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 223,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 78,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lightbridge by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,351 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile

Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

