Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) Short Interest Up 28.4% in November

Lightbridge Co. (NASDAQ:LTBR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, an increase of 28.4% from the October 31st total of 247,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of Lightbridge stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.57. The stock had a trading volume of 240,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.94. Lightbridge has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $57.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 3.45.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The energy company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter.
Lightbridge Company Profile
Lightbridge Corp. engages in the development and commercialization of next generation nuclear fuel. It offers Lightbridge Fuel, a proprietary next generation nuclear fuel technology for current and future reactors. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.
