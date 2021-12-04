Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) Short Interest Update

Cango Inc. (NYSE:CANG) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the October 31st total of 802,500 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 259,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NYSE:CANG traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.67. 451,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.19. Cango has a fifty-two week low of $2.62 and a fifty-two week high of $19.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Cango alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cango by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cango during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cango during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cango during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Cango during the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cango from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Cango Company Profile

Cango, Inc (Cayman island) is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of automotive transaction service platform for connecting dealers, financial institutions, and car buyers. Is services cover each key component of the automotive transaction value chain, including pre-sale automobile trading solutions, during-sale automotive financing facilitation services, and post-sale after-market services facilitation.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Cango Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cango and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.