Short Interest in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) Grows By 27.7%

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a growth of 27.7% from the October 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gores Guggenheim stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.95. 8,448,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,664,424. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.39. Gores Guggenheim has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $16.41.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

