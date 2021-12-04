Personal Wealth Partners Sells 13,537 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Personal Wealth Partners cut its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,537 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for 1.8% of Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Personal Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,897.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,781,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521,707 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4,665.6% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,492,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419,106 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,936,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,450,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.25. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $31.94 and a 1 year high of $37.26.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

