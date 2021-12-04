Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Acquires Shares of 1,024 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 68 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TMO opened at $636.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $611.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $552.21. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $433.52 and a 12-month high of $666.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $1.09. The company had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 4.83%.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.89.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

