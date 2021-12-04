Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Buys 754 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 80.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,688 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Boeing by 7.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Boeing by 3.6% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,752 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 9.7% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 3.8% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 15.6% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 16,934 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $198.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $225.24. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $188.00 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $275.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.15.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

