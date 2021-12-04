Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $1.15 Million Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 555,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,679,000 after buying an additional 35,017 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 215,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,078,000 after buying an additional 9,484 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 425.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 121,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,233,000 after buying an additional 98,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,300,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total transaction of $648,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total value of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $774,811 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.31.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $197.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.38. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $139.30 and a one year high of $217.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 38.20%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

