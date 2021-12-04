Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stock Position Decreased by Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC

Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV opened at $81.21 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.00 and a fifty-two week high of $82.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average of $81.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.