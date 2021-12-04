Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.09-$0.11 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $49.7-$50.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $48.77 million.Ooma also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.470-$0.490 EPS.

NYSE:OOMA traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.81. The company had a trading volume of 216,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,051. The firm has a market cap of $442.04 million, a P/E ratio of -171.00 and a beta of 0.50. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Ooma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ooma has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.90.

In other news, VP Jenny C. Yeh sold 3,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $84,126.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ooma by 587.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,161,000 after acquiring an additional 233,915 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ooma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ooma by 4.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ooma by 390.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Ooma by 4.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

