44 Wealth Management LLC Sells 886 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,382 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 886 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,802 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,734 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC now owns 108,045 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $6,161,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.87.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $51.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $48.15 and a 52-week high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $236.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The cable giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.12. Comcast had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $30.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

