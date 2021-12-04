Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 1.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after acquiring an additional 319,155 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,274 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,898,907,000 after acquiring an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,537,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,054,681,000 after acquiring an additional 742,330 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FB opened at $306.84 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $853.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $332.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $344.79.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,486.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock valued at $570,345,242. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

