Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.7% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VPU opened at $147.24 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $152.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.88.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

