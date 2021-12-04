Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 24,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 11,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 36,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.76 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.51 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.53.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.