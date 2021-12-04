Merculet Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $507,714.00 (MVP)

Merculet (CURRENCY:MVP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 4th. One Merculet coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Merculet has a market cap of $2.08 million and $507,714.00 worth of Merculet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Merculet has traded down 15.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00059995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,024.92 or 0.08306027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.61 or 0.00065241 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.66 or 0.00083917 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,090.07 or 0.99241036 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Merculet Coin Profile

Merculet’s launch date was April 7th, 2018. Merculet’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,338,113,550 coins. Merculet’s official Twitter account is @Merculet_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Merculet’s official website is www.merculet.io . Merculet’s official message board is medium.com/merculet . The Reddit community for Merculet is /r/Merculet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Merculet offers a new protocol suite that leverages blockchain to capture and monetize consumer attention. The product Merculet offers is designed specifically to address the difficulty faced by enterprises at all levels to acquire new users. Through the creation of an interface that provides incentives for users to engage with new content, Merculet aim to address the difficult process of acquiring new customers and disrupt the current business-to-consumer relationship paradigm. MVP is an Ethereum-based token that powers Merculet protocol and is used by different holders: entrepreneurs, users, content contributors and advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Merculet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Merculet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Merculet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Merculet using one of the exchanges listed above.

