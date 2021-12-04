Brokerages Set The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) PT at $21.93

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REAL. Raymond James raised shares of RealReal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut shares of RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get RealReal alerts:

REAL stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.06. 3,257,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,779. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.20. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $11.18 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. RealReal’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $39,230.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 4,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $60,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,456 shares of company stock valued at $4,028,511 in the last quarter. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REAL. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in RealReal by 46.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in RealReal by 36.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,039,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,037 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in RealReal by 78.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,113,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,765,000 after purchasing an additional 926,385 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 185.8% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,383,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,345,000 after acquiring an additional 899,750 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,256,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,103,000 after acquiring an additional 897,537 shares during the period. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.