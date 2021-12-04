Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Receives GBX 2,193.13 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Entain Plc (LON:ENT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,193.13 ($28.65).

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Peel Hunt upgraded Entain to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,165 ($28.29) price target on shares of Entain in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, insider Rob Wood sold 12,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,031 ($26.54), for a total transaction of £263,359.77 ($344,081.23). Also, insider Stella David purchased 3,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,053 ($26.82) per share, for a total transaction of £74,975.56 ($97,956.05).

Shares of ENT stock traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 1,639 ($21.41). 1,790,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,912,871. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,010.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,877.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of £9.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.04. Entain has a 52 week low of GBX 1,012 ($13.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,500 ($32.66).

Entain Company Profile

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

