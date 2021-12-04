Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) Receives C$106.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$106.25.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$96.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Magna International to a “sell” rating and set a C$69.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. CSFB reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays downgraded shares of Magna International to a “hold” rating and set a C$87.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Seetarama Swamy Kotagiri sold 37,888 shares of Magna International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.36, for a total value of C$4,219,025.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 92,787 shares in the company, valued at C$10,332,314.94.

MG stock traded down C$1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$98.91. 593,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 742,115. The firm has a market cap of C$29.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$102.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$106.65. Magna International has a 1-year low of C$78.32 and a 1-year high of C$126.00.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$9.70 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Magna International will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.52%.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

