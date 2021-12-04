Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 10.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Methode Electronics updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$3.200 EPS.

Shares of MEI stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.23. 174,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,428. Methode Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $36.13 and a fifty-two week high of $50.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total transaction of $85,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 1,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $83,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,955 shares of company stock valued at $254,600. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Methode Electronics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,329 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.58% of Methode Electronics worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

