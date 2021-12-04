North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $14.05 Million Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,031 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.09% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $14,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

SCHA opened at $98.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.75. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $84.42 and a 52 week high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

