EFFORCE (WOZX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3.22 Million

EFFORCE (CURRENCY:WOZX) traded 16.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. During the last week, EFFORCE has traded down 16.3% against the US dollar. One EFFORCE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000795 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EFFORCE has a total market cap of $59.51 million and $3.22 million worth of EFFORCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EFFORCE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00041091 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.31 or 0.00238606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About EFFORCE

EFFORCE (CRYPTO:WOZX) is a coin. EFFORCE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,246,347 coins. EFFORCE’s official website is www.efforce.io . The official message board for EFFORCE is efforce.medium.com . EFFORCE’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce is an energy saving based project founded in 2018, based in Malta, which aims to make tokens that favour way of monetizing and using energy savings worldwide, making it easier to optimize the use of energy around the globe. Through blockchain technology, EFFORCE® will decentralize the energy efficiency industry. The community will benefit from this direct access to a market that will make better use of your energy. “

Buying and Selling EFFORCE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EFFORCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EFFORCE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EFFORCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “WOZXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EFFORCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EFFORCE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.