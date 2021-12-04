Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Oscar Health news, major shareholder Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, acquired 444,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $7,782,460.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner acquired 515,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.10 per share, for a total transaction of $9,327,726.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,968,633 shares of company stock worth $34,780,380 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 155.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OSCR traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,858,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,655. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.94.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

