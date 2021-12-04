Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800,000 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the October 31st total of 3,850,000 shares. Currently, 14.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 269,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.8 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 622,202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after buying an additional 35,927 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76,168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 171,604 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 171,379 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 77.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 134,737 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 58,847 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,240,389 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,963,000 after purchasing an additional 54,009 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 106,334 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares during the period.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COLL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Collegium Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

Shares of COLL traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.61. The company had a trading volume of 243,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,141. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $17.22 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.78 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.45.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.53). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 31.77%. The company had revenue of $78.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Collegium Pharmaceutical

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR.

