Short Interest in Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAYU) Decreases By 27.3%

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CLAYU) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 27.3% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAYU remained flat at $$10.25 during mid-day trading on Friday. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $10.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Chavant Capital Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,218,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,581,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chavant Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.