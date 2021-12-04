Short Interest in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) Declines By 24.8%

Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,800 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the October 31st total of 195,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,391,000 after acquiring an additional 87,125 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 241.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after acquiring an additional 33,197 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 102,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,348,000 after acquiring an additional 26,535 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 55,553 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 25,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,396,000 after acquiring an additional 25,311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Cavco Industries stock traded down $9.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $309.02. 59,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,164. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cavco Industries has a 12 month low of $170.85 and a 12 month high of $319.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $243.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.05.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $1.34. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cavco Industries will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $339.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

About Cavco Industries

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

