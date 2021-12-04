Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 8,400 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Sippican Capital Advisors reduced its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 19.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the third quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

NYSE:WY opened at $38.33 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $29.83 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The company has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 24.69%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.54%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

