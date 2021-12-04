CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.690-$1.740 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.120. The company issued revenue guidance of $765.54 million-$781.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $803.96 million.

CIRCOR International stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.90. 61,096 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,334. The company has a market capitalization of $544.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.89. CIRCOR International has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.06). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CIRCOR International will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CIRCOR International stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) by 178.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 0.10% of CIRCOR International worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.