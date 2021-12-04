Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.43. 2,001,085 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,845. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.60. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.74 and a fifty-two week high of $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $135.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.50%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.93.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

