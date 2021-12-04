RMB Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,368 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $19,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 7.5% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 198.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after buying an additional 39,558 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 32.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 25,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 373,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 34.4% in the third quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $159.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.64.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $1,120,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $775,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock valued at $9,410,390 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EXP stock opened at $155.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.09. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.28. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.80 and a 12 month high of $166.42.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.02. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.18%.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of portland cement.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.