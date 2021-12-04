RMB Capital Management LLC Has $12.67 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $12,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 90 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $492.58 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $403.89 and a 52 week high of $533.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $508.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.71.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

