Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $19.59 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 237,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,468 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 1.7% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $19,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VCSH. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 67.4% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 46.7% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.4% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 579,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,932,000 after acquiring an additional 40,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.2% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 283,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,466,000 after acquiring an additional 37,350 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCSH stock opened at $81.46 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $81.21 and a twelve month high of $83.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.89 and a 200-day moving average of $82.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.099 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.