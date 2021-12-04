iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Position Lowered by Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 386 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $11,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 24.8% in the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 61,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 58,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, South Shore Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 3,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 72.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $148.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.83. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $142.46 and a 52 week high of $177.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: Upside/Downside Explained

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.