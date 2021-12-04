Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Grows Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,754 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,973,000 after acquiring an additional 255,217 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,893,000 after acquiring an additional 107,953 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,764,000 after acquiring an additional 50,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,694,000 after acquiring an additional 138,249 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $163.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.48. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $136.02 and a twelve month high of $168.93.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

