PKG Token Price Tops $0.0000 (PKG)

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. PKG Token has a market cap of $248,139.33 and approximately $5,377.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PKG Token has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One PKG Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,979.17 or 0.08305910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00064820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00083103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,981.07 or 1.00153078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002625 BTC.

PKG Token Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PKG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

