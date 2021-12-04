Crypto Kombat (KOMBAT) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2,933.00

Crypto Kombat (CURRENCY:KOMBAT) traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Crypto Kombat has a total market cap of $201,426.70 and $2,933.00 worth of Crypto Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crypto Kombat has traded 58.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Kombat coin can currently be bought for approximately $19.93 or 0.00041598 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crypto Kombat alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00058872 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,979.17 or 0.08305910 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00064820 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.81 or 0.00083103 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,981.07 or 1.00153078 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Crypto Kombat Coin Profile

Crypto Kombat’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107 coins. Crypto Kombat’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Crypto Kombat Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Kombat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Kombat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crypto Kombat using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “KOMBATUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Kombat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Kombat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.